Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lennox International Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $346.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.10. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $229.37 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,117 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

