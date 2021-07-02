Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised by Analyst

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUB. Barclays upped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.