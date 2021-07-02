Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Cut by Analyst

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $810.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

