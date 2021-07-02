Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.53.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.85. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.