Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of CIVB opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

