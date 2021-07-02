Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Broadstone Net Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 26.26.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.