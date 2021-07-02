Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Up 139.5% in June

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, an increase of 139.5% from the May 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Q&K International Group stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,710 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Q&K International Group worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QK opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. Q&K International Group has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

