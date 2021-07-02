QS Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.96.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.