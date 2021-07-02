QS Investors LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Truist lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

