QS Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,466 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after buying an additional 99,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $329,265,000 after buying an additional 321,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after buying an additional 546,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $29,030,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $167.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

