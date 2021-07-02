QS Investors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,239,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 82,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 980,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 272,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HP opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

