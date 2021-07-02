QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.62. The company has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

