Quantbot Technologies LP Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 267.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,664 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

