Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $323,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,818,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GoPro by 668.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 707,641 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $2,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

