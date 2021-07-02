Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $380,000 in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after buying an additional 20,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $197.53 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.76. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

