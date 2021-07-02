Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 546,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $44.62 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

