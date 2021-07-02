QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.70 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $109.69 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

