QuickSwap Price Tops $440.73 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $70.41 million and $10.09 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $440.73 or 0.01334887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00127480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00168554 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.93 or 0.99856884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

