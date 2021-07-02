Quilter Plc Buys 1,145 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,510,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 235,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 208,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

