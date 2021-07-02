Quilter Plc Has $129,000 Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

NYSE MAC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

