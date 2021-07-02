Quilter Plc Lowers Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 835,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.58. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

