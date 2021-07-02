Quilter Plc Purchases 163 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,560,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $178.97 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.