QunQun Price Tops $0.0057 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $258,335.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

QunQun is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

