R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Acquires $222,600.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Friday, June 4th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.78 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

