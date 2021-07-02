Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 49,209 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.