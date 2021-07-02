Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0011

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market cap of $953,095.70 and $173,597.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rate3 has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00686247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

