Raymond James Cuts Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $141.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $128.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.01. Quidel has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a return on equity of 92.33% and a net margin of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

