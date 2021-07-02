Raymond James Increases Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$6.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNE. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.25.

Shares of BNE opened at C$5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$5.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,899,716.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

