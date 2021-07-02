Raymond James Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.
Shares of CTS traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,142. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
