Raymond James Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$10.75

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,142. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,806.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.69. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

