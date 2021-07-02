Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $286.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 1374026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.50 ($3.66).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £881.94 million and a PE ratio of -32.79.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

