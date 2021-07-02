Realogy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,417 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,582% compared to the average daily volume of 202 put options.

RLGY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 24,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,306. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Realogy has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

