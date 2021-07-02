Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grafton Group (GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON: GFTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2021 – Grafton Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 1,470 ($19.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.

GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,174.58. Grafton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Get Grafton Group plc alerts:

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Insiders sold a total of 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188 in the last three months.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.