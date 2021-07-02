Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Grafton Group (GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON: GFTU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/25/2021 – Grafton Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 1,470 ($19.21). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Grafton Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on the stock.
GFTU stock opened at GBX 1,237 ($16.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,174.58. Grafton Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).
In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Insiders sold a total of 204,828 shares of company stock valued at $246,448,188 in the last three months.
Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.