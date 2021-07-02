Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 3.0% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,689,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after purchasing an additional 217,099 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

WES stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,419. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

