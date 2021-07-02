Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. WestRock makes up about 0.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WestRock stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,217. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

