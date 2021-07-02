RedHill Biopharma’s (RDHL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RDHL stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.