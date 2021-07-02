Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Scotiabank

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.73.

Shares of REG opened at $64.82 on Monday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,615,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,998,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

