Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rémy Cointreau from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.