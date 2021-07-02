Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REMYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.