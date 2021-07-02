Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 127,462 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,562 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $64.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.72. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

