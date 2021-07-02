Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 344.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

NYSE:RE opened at $256.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

