Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 156,200 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,727 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

