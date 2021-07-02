renBTC Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $33,461.92 or 0.99395336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. renBTC has a market capitalization of $368.19 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00053867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.00690751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00080638 BTC.

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,003 coins. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

