ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $8.76. 6,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,502. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $611.01 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 90,628.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 324,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

