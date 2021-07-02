Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) is Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 107.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,650 shares during the quarter. Repay comprises approximately 6.8% of Owls Nest Partners IA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Repay worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.43. 3,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,253 shares of company stock worth $1,010,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

