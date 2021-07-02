Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.20. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7158 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

