Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 583.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.80 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

