Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $12.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.92.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.43. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $414.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

