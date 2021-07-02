Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MVBF opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21. MVB Financial has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.