Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 130,941 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%.
About Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR)
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
