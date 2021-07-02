Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.46. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 130,941 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 270.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

