Resource Management LLC Buys 589 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Resource Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after buying an additional 286,589 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.02. The company had a trading volume of 569,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,394. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

